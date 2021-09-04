Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 133 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,530 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.0% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 108,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.3% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 244,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,347,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 89.2% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 13.8% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,853 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 81.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Separately, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cullen/Frost Bankers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.43.

CFR opened at $113.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.46. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.50 and a twelve month high of $125.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.20.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.24. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 30.49% and a return on equity of 10.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.43%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

Featured Article: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR).

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.