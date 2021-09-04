HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) Shares Purchased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) by 41.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in HUTCHMED were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HUTCHMED during the 2nd quarter worth $260,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. 26.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HCM opened at $42.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.64 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.54. HUTCHMED has a twelve month low of $23.67 and a twelve month high of $43.94.

HCM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on HUTCHMED from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on HUTCHMED in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.25.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.

