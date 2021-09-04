Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $711,000 Stake in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Cardlytics were worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Cardlytics during the first quarter worth $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Cardlytics by 1,616.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cardlytics by 130.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in Cardlytics during the first quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. acquired a new position in Cardlytics during the first quarter worth $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.28, for a total transaction of $55,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,337,365.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total transaction of $156,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 234,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,372,627.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 372,619 shares of company stock valued at $32,438,256 and sold 27,052 shares valued at $3,027,191. Insiders own 4.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cardlytics stock opened at $97.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.99 and a 200-day moving average of $114.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -31.81 and a beta of 2.60. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.89 and a 52-week high of $161.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $58.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.23 million. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 41.88% and a negative return on equity of 15.50%. Equities research analysts predict that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CDLX shares. TheStreet cut shares of Cardlytics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lifted their price objective on shares of Cardlytics to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.00.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

