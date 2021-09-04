New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Stock Position in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.11% of Armstrong World Industries worth $5,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. London Co. of Virginia raised its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 0.3% during the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,750,683 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $247,809,000 after purchasing an additional 9,171 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,111,802 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $190,253,000 after purchasing an additional 26,014 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 9.5% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,613,792 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $145,387,000 after buying an additional 139,986 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the first quarter valued at $100,370,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 356.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,034,064 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,157,000 after buying an additional 807,654 shares in the last quarter.

AWI opened at $101.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.28 and a beta of 1.18. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.96 and a twelve month high of $113.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $280.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.23 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 39.56%. Armstrong World Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is presently 23.14%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AWI shares. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.56.

In related news, SVP Ellen R. Romano sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $324,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,895 shares in the company, valued at $1,500,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties and Unallocated Corporate. Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

