Handelsbanken Fonder AB Boosts Stake in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 303.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,926,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,991 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $83,024,000. XN Exponent Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $61,847,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 158.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,104,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,303,000 after acquiring an additional 676,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 19.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,072,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,848,000 after acquiring an additional 176,801 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, Director Arik W. Ruchim acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.89 per share, with a total value of $2,841,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

SIX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Six Flags Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.89.

NYSE:SIX opened at $40.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.15. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 52-week low of $19.02 and a 52-week high of $51.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of -14.99 and a beta of 2.51.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.94. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

