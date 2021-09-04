Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 36.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,797 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $740,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 8.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,271,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,663,000 after acquiring an additional 99,963 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the first quarter worth about $3,441,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the first quarter worth about $4,691,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 15.7% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the first quarter worth about $248,000. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HI stock opened at $45.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.53. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $52.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $695.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.00 million. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is 26.96%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HI. TheStreet lowered shares of Hillenbrand from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In related news, VP J Michael Whitted sold 6,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total transaction of $280,902.18. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,040.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for a wide variety of industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

