Teacher Retirement System of Texas Decreases Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 41,090 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Edison International were worth $2,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EIX. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Edison International by 98.6% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 11,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 5,503 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 36.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 215,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,485,000 after purchasing an additional 57,256 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 0.9% in the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 47,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Edison International by 263.2% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in Edison International by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 75,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,352,000 after buying an additional 16,263 shares during the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EIX shares. Barclays increased their price target on Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet upgraded Edison International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Edison International from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.71.

Edison International stock opened at $58.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.18 and its 200-day moving average is $57.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.63. Edison International has a 1 year low of $48.47 and a 1 year high of $66.68. The company has a market cap of $22.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.59.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.05). Edison International had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 6.83%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.6625 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.63%.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

