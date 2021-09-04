Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 2,600 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 40.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Carvana were worth $2,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Carvana by 0.8% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 1.2% during the first quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 1.4% during the second quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 7.8% during the first quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 7.4% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVNA stock opened at $328.66 on Friday. Carvana Co. has a one year low of $158.25 and a one year high of $376.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $56.72 billion, a PE ratio of -280.90 and a beta of 2.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $333.76 and a 200-day moving average of $293.59.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.63. Carvana had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Carvana news, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.95, for a total transaction of $51,762.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,578,253.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.71, for a total value of $18,702,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,597,513.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,513,434 shares of company stock valued at $484,228,649. 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CVNA shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Carvana from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Carvana from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Carvana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $325.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Carvana from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Carvana from $326.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.04.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

