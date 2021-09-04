DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $4.43 Million Stake in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) by 53.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,953 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.06% of FirstService worth $4,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSV. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in FirstService during the first quarter worth about $25,000. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FirstService in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FirstService in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of FirstService in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in FirstService during the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. 67.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FirstService alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded FirstService from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of FirstService from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FirstService has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.83.

FirstService stock opened at $188.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. FirstService Co. has a 52 week low of $121.54 and a 52 week high of $191.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.21 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $183.25 and a 200-day moving average of $167.49.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $831.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.20 million. FirstService had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 3.71%. On average, research analysts forecast that FirstService Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About FirstService

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.