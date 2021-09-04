DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $4.28 Million Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its holdings in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 7.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 50,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,210 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Hess were worth $4,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hess by 254.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,298,368 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $233,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367,733 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 10.9% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,458,225 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $669,264,000 after buying an additional 926,040 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 37.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,098,351 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $219,239,000 after purchasing an additional 840,161 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hess by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,579,360 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,526,956,000 after acquiring an additional 662,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Hess in the first quarter valued at about $46,730,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John B. Hess sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $13,386,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,272,731. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 8,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.43, for a total value of $733,147.14. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,845 shares in the company, valued at $12,506,338.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Hess from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price target on Hess from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Hess from $91.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Hess from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hess from $86.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.25.

HES stock opened at $69.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.46 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Hess Co. has a 12-month low of $34.82 and a 12-month high of $91.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.96.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. Hess had a negative return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.05) EPS. Research analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -34.13%.

Hess Profile

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

