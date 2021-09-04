GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes Position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 7,208.1% during the first quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 127,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,904,000 after purchasing an additional 125,926 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 4,025.9% during the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 112,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,191,000 after purchasing an additional 110,109 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 24.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 488,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,470,000 after purchasing an additional 94,829 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 358.2% during the first quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 82,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,513,000 after purchasing an additional 64,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 206,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,904,000 after purchasing an additional 32,123 shares during the last quarter.

MGC stock opened at $161.28 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a one year low of $114.36 and a one year high of $161.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $156.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.65.

