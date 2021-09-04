Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $442,000 Position in TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF (BATS:TTAC)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF (BATS:TTAC) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,272 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 279,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,821,000 after acquiring an additional 26,397 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period.

TTAC opened at $57.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.14. TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF has a 52 week low of $27.90 and a 52 week high of $36.45.

