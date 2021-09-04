Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. designs, manufactures and sells firearms. The Company offers pistols, revolvers, rifles, handcuffs and other related products and accessories under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms and Gemtech brands. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc., formerly known as American Outdoor Brands Corporation, is based in Springfield, Massachusetts. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $24.00 to $30.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Smith & Wesson Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.10.

SWBI opened at $22.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.63. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.86. Smith & Wesson Brands has a 1 year low of $14.50 and a 1 year high of $39.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.31. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 88.85%. The company had revenue of $274.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Smith & Wesson Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Smith & Wesson Brands will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Deana L. Mcpherson sold 5,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $127,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,609,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barry M. Monheit sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total value of $322,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,636 shares of company stock valued at $772,731. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 1.5% in the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 94,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 5.5% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 24,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands in the first quarter worth $220,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 32.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 12,725 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.60% of the company’s stock.

About Smith & Wesson Brands

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

