Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) SVP Sells $656,235.80 in Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) SVP Xueyan Wang sold 17,215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $656,235.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,251,597.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Xueyan Wang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 16th, Xueyan Wang sold 4,250 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $165,750.00.

On Friday, August 6th, Xueyan Wang sold 13,903 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $559,595.75.

On Thursday, July 29th, Xueyan Wang sold 10,407 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $380,479.92.

On Wednesday, June 30th, Xueyan Wang sold 30,407 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total value of $1,233,916.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:COUR opened at $39.73 on Friday. Coursera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.59 and a 1-year high of $62.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.59.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coursera, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coursera during the first quarter valued at $297,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coursera during the first quarter valued at $660,000. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC purchased a new stake in shares of Coursera during the second quarter valued at $2,120,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coursera during the first quarter valued at $45,002,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Coursera during the first quarter valued at $4,500,000. 33.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Coursera from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Coursera in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upgraded Coursera from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Coursera in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.06.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

