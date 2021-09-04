Analysts Expect Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Will Post Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Analysts expect Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.83 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Edgewell Personal Care’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.85. Edgewell Personal Care posted earnings per share of $0.59 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 40.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will report full year earnings of $2.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.76 to $2.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.96 to $3.18. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Edgewell Personal Care.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $573.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on EPC. Northern Trust Capital Markets raised their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised Edgewell Personal Care from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 54,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after buying an additional 22,893 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. raised its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 217,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,533,000 after buying an additional 11,746 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 1st quarter valued at about $487,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 57,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after buying an additional 23,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,787 shares during the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EPC opened at $41.34 on Friday. Edgewell Personal Care has a 52 week low of $25.50 and a 52 week high of $46.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is 21.98%.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

