Analysts Expect Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Will Post Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Analysts expect Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.83 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Edgewell Personal Care’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.85. Edgewell Personal Care posted earnings per share of $0.59 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 40.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.
On average, analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will report full year earnings of $2.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.76 to $2.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.96 to $3.18. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Edgewell Personal Care.
Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $573.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 54,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after buying an additional 22,893 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. raised its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 217,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,533,000 after buying an additional 11,746 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 1st quarter valued at about $487,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 57,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after buying an additional 23,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,787 shares during the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE EPC opened at $41.34 on Friday. Edgewell Personal Care has a 52 week low of $25.50 and a 52 week high of $46.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 1.00.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is 21.98%.
Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.
