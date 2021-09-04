AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 568,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 193,012 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.11% of AGNC Investment worth $9,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AGNC. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in AGNC Investment during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 61.6% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 50.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on AGNC shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Monday, June 21st. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.25 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.34.

In other news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $495,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $16.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.02. AGNC Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $13.53 and a fifty-two week high of $18.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.98.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 160.72% and a return on equity of 17.84%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a aug 21 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

