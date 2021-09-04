-$0.23 EPS Expected for Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) This Quarter

Analysts expect Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) to post earnings per share of ($0.23) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Despegar.com’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.30). Despegar.com posted earnings of ($0.41) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 43.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Despegar.com will report full-year earnings of ($1.07) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.29) to ($0.84). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Despegar.com.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.11). Despegar.com had a negative return on equity of 140.97% and a negative net margin of 76.05%. The firm had revenue of $63.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.40 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Despegar.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Despegar.com from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.67.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DESP. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Despegar.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Despegar.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,322,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Despegar.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $746,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Despegar.com by 84.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 752,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,937,000 after purchasing an additional 344,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Despegar.com by 9.8% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 31,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DESP opened at $11.34 on Friday. Despegar.com has a 12-month low of $6.08 and a 12-month high of $17.66. The stock has a market cap of $794.92 million, a PE ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 2.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.60 and a 200-day moving average of $13.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Despegar.com Company Profile

Despegar.com Corp. provides online travel agency services. It offers tours and corporate packages to destinations such as Paris, Cancun, Rio de Janeiro, Rome, Barcelona, and Las Vegas, as well as vehicle rentals and hotel bookings. The company was founded by Roberto Hernán Souviron, Federico Fuchs, Martín Rastellino, Ernesto Cadeiras and Christian Vilate in December 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

