Total Energy Services Inc Buys 191,300 Shares of Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) Stock

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) insider Total Energy Services Inc bought 191,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$3.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$731,072.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 191,300 shares in the company, valued at C$731,072.08.

Total Energy Services Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 29th, Total Energy Services Inc bought 131,200 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$4.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$579,182.40.

On Wednesday, June 30th, Total Energy Services Inc bought 240,000 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$4.54 per share, with a total value of C$1,090,008.00.

TSE TOT opened at C$4.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$196.79 million and a PE ratio of -15.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.06, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.05. Total Energy Services Inc. has a 1-year low of C$1.95 and a 1-year high of C$4.99.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TOT. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Total Energy Services to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. ATB Capital increased their target price on Total Energy Services to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Total Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$5.63.

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

