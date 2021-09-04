Jeffrey Jonathan Brown Sells 15,000 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Stock

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.92, for a total value of $793,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 650,909 shares in the company, valued at $34,446,104.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ally Financial stock opened at $51.06 on Friday. Ally Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.81 and a twelve month high of $56.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.59.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.88. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 37.19%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This is a positive change from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 33.00%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 7,311.9% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 776,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,128,000 after acquiring an additional 766,509 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 270.4% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 21,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 16,007 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Ally Financial in the second quarter valued at $4,875,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 0.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,693,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,773,000 after acquiring an additional 18,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gillson Capital LP acquired a new position in Ally Financial in the first quarter valued at $3,166,000. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Ally Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Ally Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Ally Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ally Financial from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.06.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

