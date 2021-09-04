Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Shares Down 3.2%

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) was down 3.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $30.17 and last traded at $30.28. Approximately 152,925 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 6,465,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.29.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CPNG shares. dropped their price objective on Coupang from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Coupang from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Coupang from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Coupang from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.88.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.90.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. As a group, analysts forecast that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coupang news, CTO Thuan Pham sold 359,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total transaction of $11,930,817.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Parker sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total transaction of $1,643,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 569,687 shares of company stock worth $18,906,618 in the last 90 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Coupang during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupang in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coupang in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Coupang in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Coupang in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

Coupang Company Profile (NYSE:CPNG)

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

