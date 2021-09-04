John Hamer Sells 162,649 Shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) Stock

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) Director John Hamer sold 162,649 shares of AbCellera Biologics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total transaction of $2,756,900.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of AbCellera Biologics stock opened at $18.74 on Friday. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.51 and a 52-week high of $71.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.64.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). Research analysts predict that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABCL. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Lumina Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the first quarter valued at about $102,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 38,262.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 3,061 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 33.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut AbCellera Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Sunday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on AbCellera Biologics from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.83.

AbCellera Biologics Company Profile

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

