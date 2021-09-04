Brian S. Peccarelli Purchases 24,934 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) Stock

Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) Director Brian S. Peccarelli bought 24,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$152.28 per share, with a total value of C$3,796,829.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,999,159.77.

Shares of Thomson Reuters stock opened at C$148.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$73.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$135.20 and a 200-day moving average price of C$121.37. Thomson Reuters Co. has a one year low of C$98.68 and a one year high of C$151.64.

TRI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bankshares increased their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$145.00 to C$162.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Thomson Reuters to C$148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities cut Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$155.00 to C$160.00 in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Thomson Reuters to C$162.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Thomson Reuters to C$144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$147.14.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

