Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) Trading Up 13.4%

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNYA)’s stock price was up 13.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.85 and last traded at $21.80. Approximately 2,710 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 266,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.23.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TNYA shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Tenaya Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:TNYA)

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It discovers, develop and deliver curative therapies which address the underlying causes of heart disease. The company’s product platform consist Gene Therapy, Cellular Regeneration and Precision Medicine. Tenaya Therapeutics Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaya Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaya Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.