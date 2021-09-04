Gannett (NYSE:GCI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $6.71

Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.71 and last traded at $6.64, with a volume of 17777 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.53.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GCI shares. Citigroup started coverage on Gannett in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gannett from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, started coverage on Gannett in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $3.80 price objective on the stock.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $915.60 million, a P/E ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gannett by 119.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Gannett during the second quarter worth $55,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Gannett by 223.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 7,833 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gannett by 21.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Gannett by 536.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 11,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.98% of the company’s stock.
Gannett Company Profile (NYSE:GCI)
Gannett Media Corp. provided media and marketing solutions. The company was headquartered in McLean, VA.
See Also: Hold Rating
Receive News & Ratings for Gannett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gannett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.