Gannett (NYSE:GCI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $6.71

Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.71 and last traded at $6.64, with a volume of 17777 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.53.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GCI shares. Citigroup started coverage on Gannett in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gannett from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, started coverage on Gannett in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $3.80 price objective on the stock.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $915.60 million, a P/E ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.46. Gannett had a negative return on equity of 9.65% and a negative net margin of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $804.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $796.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($3.32) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gannett Co., Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gannett by 119.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Gannett during the second quarter worth $55,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Gannett by 223.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 7,833 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gannett by 21.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Gannett by 536.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 11,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

Gannett Company Profile (NYSE:GCI)

Gannett Media Corp. provided media and marketing solutions. The company was headquartered in McLean, VA.

