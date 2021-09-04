Ouster (NYSE:OUST) Shares Down 3.1%

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST)’s stock price traded down 3.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.45 and last traded at $8.46. 12,508 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,467,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.73.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ouster in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Ouster in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.80.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.04.

Ouster (NYSE:OUST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.11).

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OUST. Tao Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ouster in the 1st quarter valued at about $95,652,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ouster in the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,779,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ouster in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,457,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ouster in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,185,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ouster in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,800,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.35% of the company’s stock.

Ouster Company Profile (NYSE:OUST)

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures digital lidar sensors for industrial automation, smart infrastructure, robotics, and automotive markets. Its product portfolio includes OS0, and ultra-wide view digital lidar; OS1, a mid-range digital lidar; OS2, a long-range digital lidar; and ES2 digital lidar. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

