St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) Sets New 52-Week High at $1,659.50

St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,659.50 ($21.68) and last traded at GBX 1,659.50 ($21.68), with a volume of 1146372 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,637 ($21.39).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on STJ shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,307 ($17.08) to GBX 1,355 ($17.70) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) target price on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,620 ($21.17) to GBX 1,770 ($23.13) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price target on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,405.86 ($18.37).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.83, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 3.99. The stock has a market cap of £9.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,570.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,415.21.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 11.55 ($0.15) per share. This represents a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. St. James’s Place’s payout ratio is 1.32%.

In other St. James’s Place news, insider Craig Gentle sold 1,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,620 ($21.17), for a total value of £25,709.40 ($33,589.50).

St. James’s Place Company Profile (LON:STJ)

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

