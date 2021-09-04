Short Interest in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) Increases By 13.0%

Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,340,000 shares, an increase of 13.0% from the July 29th total of 2,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 784,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NMRK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Newmark Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Newmark Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Newmark Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.17.

Get Newmark Group alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Newmark Group by 18,982.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,951,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,443,000 after buying an additional 1,941,716 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,568,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,749,000 after buying an additional 1,731,230 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 6.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,742,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,844 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Newmark Group by 125.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 896,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,763,000 after buying an additional 498,233 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,080,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,021,000 after acquiring an additional 481,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NMRK stock opened at $13.30 on Friday. Newmark Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.02 and a fifty-two week high of $13.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $629.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.93 million. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 32.63% and a net margin of 25.07%. On average, research analysts forecast that Newmark Group will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is presently 4.30%.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

Featured Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.