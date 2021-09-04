PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) Short Interest Update

PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,380,000 shares, a drop of 13.6% from the July 29th total of 3,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 470,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

In related news, Director Ronald Kennedy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total value of $1,182,900.00. Also, CFO John Newland sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,527,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,470 shares of company stock worth $2,447,574. Corporate insiders own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PetIQ by 3,193.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,813,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728,403 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in PetIQ during the first quarter valued at $24,986,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in PetIQ by 107.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 772,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,238,000 after buying an additional 400,961 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC bought a new stake in shares of PetIQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,287,000. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of PetIQ by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,721,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,975,000 after buying an additional 258,320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PETQ stock opened at $26.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.32 and a 200 day moving average of $36.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $790.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.90, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.53. PetIQ has a 52 week low of $23.68 and a 52 week high of $46.00.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.07). PetIQ had a negative net margin of 7.92% and a positive return on equity of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $271.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.61 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that PetIQ will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

PetIQ, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, procurement, packaging, and distribution of pet health and wellness products. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment produces and distributes pet medication and health and wellness products to the retail channel.

