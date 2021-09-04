PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) Short Interest Update

PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,380,000 shares, a drop of 13.6% from the July 29th total of 3,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 470,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.2 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.
In related news, Director Ronald Kennedy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total value of $1,182,900.00. Also, CFO John Newland sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,527,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,470 shares of company stock worth $2,447,574. Corporate insiders own 8.71% of the company’s stock.
Shares of PETQ stock opened at $26.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.32 and a 200 day moving average of $36.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $790.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.90, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.53. PetIQ has a 52 week low of $23.68 and a 52 week high of $46.00.
PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.07). PetIQ had a negative net margin of 7.92% and a positive return on equity of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $271.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.61 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that PetIQ will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.
PetIQ Company Profile
PetIQ, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, procurement, packaging, and distribution of pet health and wellness products. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment produces and distributes pet medication and health and wellness products to the retail channel.
