InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “InterContinental Hotels Group offers information and reservations capability on the Internet for InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Crowne Plaza Hotels & Resorts, Holiday Inn hotels, Holiday Inn Express hotels, and Staybridge Suites by Holiday Inn hotels. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on IHG. Stifel Nicolaus raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.00.

Shares of NYSE IHG opened at $63.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 205.35 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.68. InterContinental Hotels Group has a fifty-two week low of $49.08 and a fifty-two week high of $75.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 40,424.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 654,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,870,000 after acquiring an additional 652,455 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 5.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 401,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,790,000 after acquiring an additional 21,950 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 10.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 368,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,565,000 after acquiring an additional 36,242 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 4.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 333,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,248,000 after acquiring an additional 14,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 271,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,139,000 after purchasing an additional 8,854 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.

