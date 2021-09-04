Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Receives Buy Rating from Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $70.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Ciena’s FY2022 earnings at $2.77 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Ciena from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reduced their price objective on Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, boosted their target price on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ciena has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.71.

Shares of CIEN stock opened at $56.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.82. Ciena has a 12-month low of $38.03 and a 12-month high of $61.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.25.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $988.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.41 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 10.77%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ciena will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.13, for a total value of $174,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,750 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total value of $216,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,849 shares of company stock worth $2,935,997. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ciena in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Ciena in the second quarter worth $34,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Ciena during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

