Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 27.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,963 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,257 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $10,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Atlassian by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC now owns 12,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEAM opened at $384.59 on Friday. Atlassian Co. Plc has a twelve month low of $164.16 and a twelve month high of $387.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $304.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $256.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.35, a PEG ratio of 62.71 and a beta of 0.84.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a positive return on equity of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $559.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.61 million. Equities research analysts expect that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

TEAM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $292.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlassian currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.61.

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include JIRA software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

