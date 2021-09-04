Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,116,019 Shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) by 702.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,274,824 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,116,019 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.26% of Harmonic worth $10,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Harmonic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Harmonic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Harmonic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Harmonic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Harmonic by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,035 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,601 shares during the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total transaction of $589,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HLIT shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Harmonic from $9.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on Harmonic from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Harmonic from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Harmonic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.63.

HLIT opened at $9.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.91 and a 200 day moving average of $8.14. Harmonic Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.20 and a 52-week high of $10.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $936.62 million, a P/E ratio of -919.08, a PEG ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.76.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. Harmonic had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The company had revenue of $113.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. Harmonic’s revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Harmonic

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

