Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 53,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,652 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $10,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in 10x Genomics by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 7,671 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in 10x Genomics in the first quarter worth about $268,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in 10x Genomics by 3.8% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in 10x Genomics by 108.8% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 39,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,180,000 after purchasing an additional 20,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in 10x Genomics by 2,195.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 4,391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics stock opened at $185.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $176.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.20. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.45 and a fifty-two week high of $208.99. The company has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a PE ratio of -39.16 and a beta of 1.28.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.16. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 124.24% and a negative return on equity of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $115.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 170.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Sridhar Kosaraju sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total value of $299,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $691,427.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.85, for a total transaction of $43,699.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,013,931.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,515 shares of company stock valued at $25,862,611 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.22.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

