Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases Shares of 14,080 Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 3.3% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 403,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,104,000 after buying an additional 12,973 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 2.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 763,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,438,000 after buying an additional 16,255 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 16.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 254,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after buying an additional 35,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 24.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 155,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after buying an additional 30,582 shares in the last quarter.

GDO stock opened at $18.37 on Friday. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. has a one year low of $16.33 and a one year high of $18.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.06.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.101 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th.

About Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

