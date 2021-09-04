Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Director Sells $1,123,456.72 in Stock

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Director George Massaro sold 2,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.48, for a total value of $1,123,456.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,855 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,240.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:CRL opened at $449.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a PE ratio of 57.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $403.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $346.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $197.33 and a 12 month high of $450.67.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $914.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.72 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 12.10%. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on CRL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Argus upped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $391.13.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRL. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 657.7% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 992,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $287,564,000 after buying an additional 861,234 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 14.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,911,634 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,186,831,000 after purchasing an additional 754,558 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 65.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,898,754 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $702,387,000 after purchasing an additional 748,211 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 26.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,558,406 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $946,406,000 after purchasing an additional 527,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the first quarter worth about $130,051,000. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

