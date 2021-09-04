Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys New Stake in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 11,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 17.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,266 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 7,266 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 3.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,092 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the second quarter worth about $142,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the first quarter worth about $1,936,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CMTL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, cut their target price on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.40.

CMTL opened at $25.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $663.46 million, a PE ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 1.88. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has a twelve month low of $12.96 and a twelve month high of $30.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $139.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.55 million. Comtech Telecommunications had a negative net margin of 13.61% and a positive return on equity of 4.58%. Comtech Telecommunications’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Comtech Telecommunications’s payout ratio is presently 51.95%.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. engages in the design, development, production, and market of products, systems, and services for advanced communications solutions. It operates through the Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions segment. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite communications, public safety systems, and enterprise application technologies for commercial customers and smaller government customers.

