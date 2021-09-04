Insider Selling: State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC) SVP Sells 20,598 Shares of Stock

State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC) SVP Paul M. Stachura sold 20,598 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $1,040,199.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

STFC stock opened at $50.96 on Friday. State Auto Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $12.07 and a 52-week high of $51.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.46). State Auto Financial had a return on equity of 3.12% and a net margin of 5.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that State Auto Financial Co. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. State Auto Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -210.53%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut State Auto Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on State Auto Financial from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of State Auto Financial by 2.6% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 90,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,791,000 after buying an additional 2,337 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in State Auto Financial in the first quarter valued at $228,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in State Auto Financial by 563.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 77,596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 65,903 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in State Auto Financial by 277.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,003 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 36,018 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in State Auto Financial by 2.3% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 20,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

About State Auto Financial

State Auto Financial Corp. is a property and casualty insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment comprises personal auto, homeowners, and other personal insurance.

