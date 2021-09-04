Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (TSE:KL) Insider Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. Purchases 50,000 Shares

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (TSE:KL) insider Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$49.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,474,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,949,000.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 26th, Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. purchased 50,000 shares of Kirkland Lake Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$48.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,419,000.00.

On Tuesday, August 24th, Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. purchased 50,000 shares of Kirkland Lake Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$49.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,482,500.00.

On Friday, August 20th, Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. acquired 50,000 shares of Kirkland Lake Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$48.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,443,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. bought 50,000 shares of Kirkland Lake Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$49.13 per share, with a total value of C$2,456,500.00.

On Monday, August 16th, Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. acquired 50,000 shares of Kirkland Lake Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$50.77 per share, with a total value of C$2,538,500.00.

On Friday, August 13th, Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. bought 50,000 shares of Kirkland Lake Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$50.41 per share, with a total value of C$2,520,500.00.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. acquired 50,000 shares of Kirkland Lake Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$49.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,491,000.00.

On Monday, August 9th, Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. bought 50,000 shares of Kirkland Lake Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$50.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,511,920.00.

Shares of TSE KL opened at C$52.77 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$50.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$48.24. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$40.07 and a fifty-two week high of C$72.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.06 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$814.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$825.98 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.4811824 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.226 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.61%.

A number of research firms have commented on KL. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$56.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a C$50.00 price target (down from C$51.00) on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$77.50 price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$54.00 price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kirkland Lake Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$67.83.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. The company holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

