Financial Review: MassRoots (OTCMKTS:MSRT) versus Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT)

MassRoots (OTCMKTS:MSRT) and Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares MassRoots and Health Catalyst’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MassRoots N/A -207.62% 223,102.00% Health Catalyst -62.31% -24.68% -12.11%

This table compares MassRoots and Health Catalyst’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MassRoots $10,000.00 2,224.43 -$14.71 million N/A N/A Health Catalyst $188.85 million 13.42 -$115.02 million ($1.64) -33.17

MassRoots has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Health Catalyst.

Risk and Volatility

MassRoots has a beta of 2.24, indicating that its stock price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Health Catalyst has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for MassRoots and Health Catalyst, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MassRoots 0 0 0 0 N/A Health Catalyst 0 0 9 1 3.10

Health Catalyst has a consensus target price of $61.10, suggesting a potential upside of 12.32%. Given Health Catalyst’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Health Catalyst is more favorable than MassRoots.

About MassRoots

MassRoots, Inc. engages in the development and provision of social media network for the cannabis community. It offers WeedPass, a rewards program which enables consumers to earn tickets to movies, sporting events, and festivals by shopping at participating dispensaries. The company was founded by Isaac Dietrich, Stewart Fortier, Tyler Knight, and Hyler Fortier in April 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc. engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers. The company was founded by Steven C. Barlow and Thomas D. Burton in 2008 and is headquartered in South Jordan, UT.

