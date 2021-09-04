Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) SVP Sells $1,014,130.26 in Stock

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) SVP John Mcfarland sold 5,382 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.43, for a total transaction of $1,014,130.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

SYNA opened at $189.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $161.56 and its 200-day moving average is $143.77. Synaptics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $74.47 and a 1-year high of $191.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.03, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.23.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. Synaptics had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 25.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Synaptics Incorporated will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Synaptics by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,825,482 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $284,008,000 after buying an additional 348,222 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Synaptics by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 857,291 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,375,000 after buying an additional 6,654 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Synaptics by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 688,113 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,184,000 after buying an additional 19,680 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Synaptics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,919,000. Finally, Greenhouse Funds LLLP raised its holdings in Synaptics by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 487,936 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,076,000 after purchasing an additional 27,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

SYNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Synaptics from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Synaptics from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Synaptics from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.69.

About Synaptics

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

