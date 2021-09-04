OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) Receives “Buy” Rating from Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $30.00 target price on the stock.

OSPN has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet downgraded OneSpan from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised OneSpan from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.67.

Get OneSpan alerts:

Shares of OSPN stock opened at $19.48 on Friday. OneSpan has a 1-year low of $17.85 and a 1-year high of $29.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.59. The company has a market cap of $783.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.58 and a beta of 0.58.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). OneSpan had a negative return on equity of 5.28% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $52.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that OneSpan will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Alfred A. Nietzel acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.83 per share, with a total value of $188,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Bosshart sold 1,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total value of $48,654.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $374,250 and have sold 36,961 shares valued at $932,616. Insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSPN. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneSpan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in OneSpan by 809.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in OneSpan by 8,391.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in OneSpan in the 2nd quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new position in OneSpan in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. 76.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OneSpan

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.