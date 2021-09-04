AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) PT Raised to $88.00

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) had its price objective hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from $84.00 to $88.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AVAV. Imperial Capital initiated coverage on AeroVironment in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set an in-line rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AeroVironment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $113.33.

NASDAQ AVAV opened at $103.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 108.19 and a beta of 0.34. AeroVironment has a 52 week low of $59.13 and a 52 week high of $143.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.23.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.23. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $136.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.96 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AeroVironment will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

In other AeroVironment news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.64, for a total transaction of $781,480.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 45,115 shares in the company, valued at $5,036,638.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.22, for a total value of $830,428.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 45,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,062,805.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,500 shares of company stock worth $9,416,524 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVAV. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in AeroVironment by 4.5% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,467 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in AeroVironment during the first quarter valued at $238,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in AeroVironment by 26.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 911 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP purchased a new position in AeroVironment during the first quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in AeroVironment during the first quarter valued at $28,000. 78.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

