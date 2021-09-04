Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Lowers Stake in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its position in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in TTM Technologies were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 0.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 88,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 5.4% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 175,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 7.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 158,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after buying an additional 11,611 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 15.9% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 164,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 22,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 2.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 68,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTMI stock opened at $13.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.06 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.54 and a fifty-two week high of $15.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.50.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.19. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 0.18%. On average, equities analysts forecast that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TTMI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TTM Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, TTM Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.54.

In other news, insider Tai Keung Chung sold 17,862 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $251,675.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,392 shares in the company, valued at $371,863.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Tony Sanchez sold 2,895 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $41,861.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,445.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,446 shares of company stock worth $533,982. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board(PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants; five PCB fabrication plants in China; and one in Canada.

