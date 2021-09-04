Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 302 Shares of The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in The York Water were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in The York Water by 127.3% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 3,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The York Water by 7.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The York Water during the first quarter worth about $392,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The York Water by 22.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of The York Water by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered The York Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

NASDAQ YORW opened at $52.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $693.14 million, a P/E ratio of 41.69 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.44 and its 200-day moving average is $48.40. The York Water Company has a one year low of $40.57 and a one year high of $53.77.

The York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The York Water had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 30.44%. Equities analysts anticipate that The York Water Company will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.1874 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. The York Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.06%.

About The York Water

The York Water Co engages in impounding, purifying, and distribution of drinking water. It owns and operates wastewater collection systems and wastewater treatment systems. The company was founded on February 23, 1816 and is headquartered in York, PA.

