PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,167 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund in the first quarter worth about $149,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 9.7% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 11,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 65.4% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 5,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund in the second quarter worth about $248,000.

NYSE:GHY opened at $15.94 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.36. PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc has a twelve month low of $12.69 and a twelve month high of $16.00.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th.

About PGIM Global High Yield Fund

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc is a mutual fund-closed end investment company. Its portfolio invests in industries such as technology, telecom, cable, capital goods, media, healthcare, food, gaming, metals, and automotive. The company was founded on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Newark, NJ.

