Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Cuts Stock Position in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its position in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) by 71.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,152 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in XPeng were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XPEV. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of XPeng by 216.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of XPeng in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of XPeng in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of XPeng by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of XPeng in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XPEV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on XPeng in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Nomura began coverage on XPeng in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, Nomura Instinet began coverage on XPeng in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.50.

Shares of NYSE:XPEV opened at $39.75 on Friday. XPeng Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.11 and a 52-week high of $74.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.93 billion and a P/E ratio of -30.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a current ratio of 4.48.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.17). XPeng had a negative return on equity of 12.58% and a negative net margin of 33.74%. On average, equities analysts forecast that XPeng Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

