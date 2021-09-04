Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 545 Shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) by 217.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 796 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in The Lovesac were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LOVE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in The Lovesac by 109.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 18,675 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Lovesac by 4.4% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 176,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,015,000 after acquiring an additional 7,437 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Lovesac during the first quarter worth $781,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of The Lovesac by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Lovesac by 7.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 774,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,826,000 after purchasing an additional 56,037 shares in the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of The Lovesac from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of The Lovesac from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Lovesac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of The Lovesac from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of The Lovesac from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.88.

In other news, insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 7,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.39, for a total transaction of $596,995.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Albert Jack Krause sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total transaction of $1,592,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 107,828 shares in the company, valued at $6,868,643.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 55,825 shares of company stock worth $3,764,500 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

LOVE opened at $53.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $802.90 million, a P/E ratio of 33.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 2.45. The Lovesac Company has a 12 month low of $22.64 and a 12 month high of $95.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.45.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.71. The Lovesac had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 26.07%. The firm had revenue of $82.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.58) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Lovesac Company will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

