Arizona State Retirement System Has $944,000 Stake in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,367 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Chimera Investment were worth $944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CIM. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,468,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,521,000 after buying an additional 3,947 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Chimera Investment by 168.2% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 56,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 35,398 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Chimera Investment by 54,285.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Chimera Investment by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 46,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Chimera Investment by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 19,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 7,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CIM opened at $15.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.28, a current ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.83. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.98. Chimera Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $8.05 and a 12 month high of $15.77.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $172.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.18 million. Chimera Investment had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 83.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chimera Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Chimera Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It is engaged in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets The firm’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

