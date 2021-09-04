Arizona State Retirement System Trims Holdings in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,341 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Vonage were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Vonage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vonage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vonage by 1,536.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 7,604 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Vonage by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 10,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vonage during the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. Institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Vonage alerts:

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,441,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,616,470. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $3,006,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,438,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,824,838.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:VG opened at $14.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.52 and a 52-week high of $15.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.73.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a positive return on equity of 7.85%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Vonage in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vonage in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Vonage from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Vonage in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.57.

Vonage Profile

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Vonage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.