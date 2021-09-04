UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) by 6.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,136 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UNF. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in UniFirst by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in UniFirst by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,435 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,825,000 after purchasing an additional 4,564 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in UniFirst during the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in UniFirst by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in UniFirst by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,098 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. 72.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNF opened at $229.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $221.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.02. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 1.04. UniFirst Co. has a 1 year low of $160.70 and a 1 year high of $258.86.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The textile maker reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $464.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.47 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 8.27%. On average, analysts expect that UniFirst Co. will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.03%.

In related news, Director Kathleen M. Camilli purchased 465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $215.63 per share, for a total transaction of $100,267.95. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,953 shares in the company, valued at $636,755.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

